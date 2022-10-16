scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Police launch special drive to rehabilitate addicts

Mohali police Saturday launched a special drive against drug menace by rehabilitating the addicts caught while arresting peddlers in Kharar area.

According to the police, one Harmandeep Singh was nabbed in connection with a snatching case. The accused is a proclaimed offender (PO) and has been involved in snatching cases.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that Harmandeep snatched 13 phones in the past which were recovered. That apart, 5 gm heroin was recovered from him and he revealed the names of other accused.

Soni said a joint operation was launched with the health department in Santemajra village and 13 addicts were counselled and sent to district de-addiction centre at Sector 66, Mohali.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 08:44:04 am
Best of Express
Must Read
