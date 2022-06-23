Police fire in air to stop car trying to flee in Kharar

A team of Mohali police’s Crime Investigation Agency had to open fire in the air on Wednesday night after a car flagged down by them refused to stop in Kharar.

The car, which was being driven by a group of youngsters, was later stopped, and the background of its occupants checked by the local police before being let off on Thursday.

According to details, the incident took place late on Wednesday when five men in a car were going towards Chandigarh from Kharar in a vehicle after attending a birthday. A Crime Investigation Agency team happened to be patrolling in Kharar area at the time.

The police team signalled for the youngsters to stop. However, instead of complying, the occupants of the car made some obscene gesture at the police party and sped up their vehicle.

The police party then, suspecting something amiss, fired once in the air. The youngsters, meanwhile, believing that they were being targeted by some criminals, drove their car straight to the Kharar police station, closely followed by the CIA team. The youngsters were detained at the police station for further investigations.

A police officer said that the CIA team had suspected that the car was being used by ‘anti-social elements’ and hence they fired in the air.

The officer added that after verification all the youngsters were let off on Thursday.