Police destroy seized narcotics

The Mohali police on Thursday destroyed narcotics that had been seized by them in several cases of drug peddling n the last few months.

The narcotics were destroyed at Bhankharpur village under the supervision of the senior police officers.

As per details, the bunch of narcotics that was destroyed included 26.28 kilos of ganja, 2.8 kilos of charas, 30.8 kilos of poppy husk, 4 gram of smack, 326 gram of narcotic powder, 40,030 banned tablets, 3,308 banned capsules, 48 syrup bottles, and 33 injections.

Police officers who oversaw Thursday’s operations said that the destroyed narcotics had been recovered in the district in 55 separate cases. The officials said that the force destroys seized narcotics as part of a routine process every few months after obtaining the requisite permissions from the concerned court.