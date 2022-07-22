scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Police carry out checking drives in court complexes

Police said the security drill was carried out keeping in view security of vital installations

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
July 22, 2022 4:09:16 am
The police teams on Thursday carried out checking drives in the district court complex and court complexes at Kharar and Derabassi. Police officials said that the security drill was carried out keeping in view the security of vital installations in the district.

SP (Traffic and Security) Jagjeet Singh Jallah said that they had checked the CCTV cameras and the basements. He added that the checking would continue in the coming days.

The police teams on Thursday carried out checking drives in the district court complex and court complexes at Kharar and Derabassi. Police officials said that the security drill was carried out keeping in view the security of vital installations in the district.

SP (Traffic and Security) Jagjeet Singh Jallah said that they had checked the CCTV cameras and the basements. He added that the checking would continue in the coming days.

