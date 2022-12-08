scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Police bust Madhya Pradesh-based illegal weapons module, recover 20 pistols

The development comes after the arrest of Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi, an accomplice of gangster Pawittar Singh

The Ropar police on Wednesday busted another Madhya Pradesh-based illegal weapons module and recovered 20 pistols from the accused.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that an interstate illegal lethal weapon smuggling racket has been busted by the district police by recovering a huge cache of lethal weapons consisting of 20 pistols along with 40 magazines.

The SSP said that under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Manvinderbir Singh and DSP (Investigation) Talwinder Singh, their team arrested accused Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi on December 2 and recovered three pistols of 0.32 bore, one imported pistol and 34 live cartridges from him.

An FIR in this connection was registered at Ropar (city) police station.

The SSP added that to ascertain the backward linkages, during further investigation of this case, they named another accused Deepak Singh alias Prince alias Manoj, a resident of Umarati village in MP.

According to the SSP, their police party raided the hideout of accused Deepak in the forests of Khadki village in Dhar district and recovered 20 pistols (0.30 and 0.32 Bore) along with 40 magazines.

“Special teams have been deputed in MP to nab the accused. There will be more revelations after the arrest of the accused,” the SSP added.

The police have recovered 10 pistols of 0.30 bore along with 30 magazines and 10 pistols 0.32 bore along with 10 magazines.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:01:24 am
