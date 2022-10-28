Police bust burglars’ gang, recover valuables, cash amounting to Rs 80 lakh

The Mohali police on Thursday said that they had arrested five people and busted a gang that was allegedly involved in conducting burglaries in the city.

The police said that they have recovered stolen items worth Rs 80 lakh from the possession of the accused, and cracked three incidents of house breaks, besides recovered stolen jewellery and other items.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Viveksheel Soni, on Thursday said that a team of Mohali police — consisting SP ( city) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, DSP City-1 (Mohali) Harinder Singh Mann, SHO of Matour Inspector Naveenpal Singh, and SHO Airport police station Inspector Gabbar Singh, as well as Head Constable Lakhwinder Singh — investigated an FIR registered on August 20, and traced the gang with the help of technical inputs, human inputs, and CCTV footages.

As per the police, two people of the gang who broke into houses and were arrested were Shyam Mandal of Bihar, and Amit Dubey of district Goplaganj. The three others nabbed, identified as Santosh Kumar, Lallan Prasad and Ajay Mahipal, all natives of Bihar, used to purchase the sto;en items.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Throwing light on the modus operandi, the police said that the accused used to identify locked houses that didn’t have CCTV cameras during the day time while conducting recces. At night, they used to commit burglaries at the same houses. The accused used to leave for Bihar after committing 3-4 thefts in order to avoid detection by the police.

As per the police, valuables worth approximately Rs 80 lakh, including 76 tolas of gold and diamond jewellery, 661 grams os silver jewellery, cash of Rs 11 lakh and $ 6000, 1 revolver and 4 live cartridges, besides 3 watches, 1 motorcycle, and other items have been recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects.

The police said that there are already nine FIRs of burglaries registered against the accused in various police stations of Mohali and Chandigarh.