Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Punjab police arrest woman, recover 9,000 banned tablets from her

A police officer investigating the case said that the accused had gone to UP to meet her friend and was coming back from Haridwar.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Representational Photo)

The Dera Bassi police arrested a woman and recovered 9,000 banned tablets from her on Wednesday. The accused woman was coming from Uttar Pradesh on a bus.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Savitri, resident of Bhainsa Tibba in Panchkula district. She was arrested by the police from near Dera Bassi bus stand while she was coming out with a bagpack.

On checking, the police found 9,000 tablets of Tramacet 100 mg from her. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that the accused worked as a caretaker (nanny) and is a school dropout.

“She has four sisters and her parents are farmers in UP. Her elder sister works as a domestic help and her youngest sister is studying in seventh standard,” the ASP added.

ASP Ahluwalia said that they are investigating whether the accused was working alone or there were other people behind her.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:45:41 am
