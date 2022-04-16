Police arrest two drivers, recover liquor

The Phase VIII police arrested two persons who were working as drivers in a private hospital and recovered liquor bottles from them.

The police identified those arrested as Jagdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh. The accused were arrested after the liquor meant for sale for Chandigarh was found from two vehicles. Both the accused drivers were driving the vehicles in question.

A team of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar received information that some people had liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh. They were present in a private hospital in Phase IX.

“We had inputs that the accused were present at Shalby hospital. We conducted the raid and found liquor, wine and

beer bottles in two luxury cars,” ASI Rakesh Kumar stated.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act.