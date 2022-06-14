scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Police arrest two aides of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in Mohali

The arrested men Gaagi and Gopi have been in touch with Goldy Brar through another gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who provided a car to the assailants involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
June 14, 2022 3:05:55 pm
Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. (File)

The Mohali police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Tuesday arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, officials said.

They added that the police also recovered .32 bore pistols, eight live cartridges, and a SUV from the arrested men, who have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gaagi and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi. They were arrested near Dara Studio of Mohali’s Jujhar Nagar.

Also Read |Sidhu Moosewala case: Pune Rural police arrest suspect, aide from Gujarat; say linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang

A case under sections 25(7) (whoever acquires, has in his possession or carries any prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition) and 8 (prohibition of sale or transfer of firearms not bearing identification marks) of the Arms Act was registered against them at the Balongi police station.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that an operation was launched by the Mohali police along with a team of AGTF based on a tip-off. Both the accused were arrested along with arms and ammunitions while they were on their way to deliver a consignment of weapons, he said. Further investigation is in process.

Both the arrested men were working on the directions of Goldy Brar and indulged in illegal weapons smuggling from the border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan and delivering it to shooters of other gangs.

Sheel said that Gaagi and Gopi have been in touch with Goldy Brar through another gangster Manpreet Singh alias Manna, who provided a car to the assailants involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Soni added that Manpreet Singh Manna was recently arrested in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

