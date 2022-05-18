Police arrest six, including panchayat secretary, foil robbery bid at JE’s house

Fatehgarh Sahib police arrested six persons, including a Panchayat department secretary, on Tuesday for planning to carry out an armed robbery at the residence of a Junior Engineer (JE) posted in the same department. Police recovered five weapons from the accused.

The police also recovered Rs 42.61 lakh cash from the JE’s residence and the Income Tax (IT) department has initiated an investigation to find the source of the money. Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said that those arrested were identified as Bharpur Singh, Bahadur Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sehaj Preet Singh, Harman Singh and Daljeet Singh. She added that accused Bahadur Singh was posted as the Panchayat secretary and knew about the cash kept at JE Lokesh Thaman’s house.

The SSP said they recovered three countrymade pistols of .315, one country-made pistol of .32 bore and a countrymade revolver of .32 bore from the accused.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the SSP said that during the investigation, the accused had revealed that they had procured the weapons from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and they were going to commit more robberies at different places in the coming days.

She added that the police had got wind of the planning following which a team of the district CIA had arrested them and stopped a major robbery.

Replying to a question about the cash at the JE’s residence, SSP stated that it was a joint operation of the district police and the IT department and they have sought a report from the IT officials about the source of the cash which was kept at the residence.

The SSP added that an FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Khamanon police station.