Police arrest 3, solve 2 snatching cases

By arresting three people on Sunday, the district police claimed to have solved two snatching cases that took place in Landran and Sohana.

The accused were produced in the court and remanded to a five-day police custody.

Police also recovered 380 gm gold, 4.5 kg silver, Rs 1 lakh in cash, a .32 bore revolver with five live cartridges, one Hyundai Verna car and a Hyundai I-20 car from the arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that those arrested were identified as Hardeep Singh Grewal (34), Noorjit Singh alias Noor (22) and Jagjit Singh alias Happy (22).

The SSP said that on May 25, some unknown persons had snatched Rs 40,000 at gunpoint from people manning Manohar Medical Store near Sohana village, following which a case was registered at Sohana police station.

On June 11, some unknown persons had also snatched a bag containing gold and silver jewellery at gunpoint from a jeweller (Parveen Kumar) and his wife at main market in Landran. A case was registered at Sohana police station.

The SSP added that various police teams under the supervision of Kuljinder Singh DSP (Investigation), DySP Sukhjit Singh (City-2), CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar and Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) inspector Gurjit Singh were deputed to solve the cases.