Police arrest 2 of Bambiha gang; recover pistols, live cartridges

The district police on Sunday arrested two members of Bambiha gang involved in extortion. Police also recovered pistols and live cartridges from the culprits.

The officials said that with the arrest of the accused, a module active in the state and being operated by a criminal based in Spain was busted.

Mohali’s SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that the district police brought Gurjant Singh Janta on the production warrant on October 14 in connection with criminal cases registered against him in Mohali. He added that on Janta’s disclosure, they had arrested his two more accomplices Gurwinder Singh alias Guri and Gautam Kumar. Police recovered a .32 and .30 bore pistols from both the accused along with four live cartridges.

The SSP said Gurwinder Singh Guri and Gautam Kumar are both associates of Gurjant Singh Janta. All of them work for the Bambiha gang and have earlier been booked in extortion cases.

The SSP stated that on January 30, Gurjant Singh Janta along with his accomplices had snatched a Maruti Brezza car in front of a private university at Gharuan on the directions of Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, who is now based in Spain and is the leader of Bambiha group. According to the SSP, on July 28, Janta’s accomplice was arrested along with Brezza car and seven pistols but Janta could not be arrested.

On August 29, Gurjant Singh Janta along with his accomplice Pargat Singh fired in Nalagarh court in Himachal Pradesh on the directions of Gurpreet Singh Gopi and Bhupinder Singh Bhupi Rana for the release of killers of Vicky Midhukhera, who belong to Bambiha group, and fled. Gurjant Singh Janta was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police.

On October 15, Janta was booked by Mohali police and on his disclosure, the other two accused were arrested and an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Kurali police station.

Speaking about Gopi who is in Spain, the SSP said that the accused belongs to Ropar district and was running the Bambiha group. Police recovered a total of nine pistols from the accused from different locations, including Madhya Pradesh.