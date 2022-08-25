scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

PM’s visit: Villagers asked to remain indoors, shut shops

More than 3,000 police personnel were deputed in the security and nakas from Chandigarh border to the hospital were set up. All the vehicles going from Chandigarh to Kurali side were checked by the police personnel.

The security arrangements were tightened after pro-Khalistan slogans were written on the boundary wall of Mullanpur air force station on August 21. (Express)

Tight security was witnessed during the visit of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, as he inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. However, the residents of villages around the venue were not allowed to come out. They said that they had to shut shops located outside the village.

Harpreet Singh Happy, a resident of Ferozepur village, said that most of the residents are into dairy farming and they struggled to get out of their village due to tight security arrangements. “The traffic flow on the main Chandigarh-Kurali road was normal but the villagers faced problems. The entry of the village was closed ahead of the visit on Wednesday,” Happy added.

The security arrangements were tightened after pro-Khalistan slogans were written on the boundary wall of Mullanpur air force station on August 21. Apart from Punjab Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was also deputed at the venue. Police also scanned the cell phone numbers and media persons and VIPs were told to give their phones for scanning. They were only allowed to enter the venue after scanning.

Before the inauguration of the hospital, some BJP workers were stopped by the police from entering the VIP enclosure.
They said they were stopped despite carrying passes to enter the venue.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:12:55 am
Delimitation to be completed by September 12: Panchayat polls may be advanced to Feb

