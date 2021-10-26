‘Plastic waste, discarded vehicles behind Balongi’s steep dengue rise’

The rising cases of dengue fever in the district in Mohali brought district epidemiologist, Dr Vikrant Nagra, and his team to Balongi village on Monday, which has so far reported as many as 211 cases of the vector-borne disease.

Dr Nagra said that the purpose of the visit of the health department team was to find out why the number of cases had spiraled in Balongi village alone. He said that during the visit, the team noticed that there was a lot of plastic waste, especially empty bottles, disposable glasses, scattered at many places in the village. He said that plastic waste was the most suitable breeding site for mosquitoes because discarded empty bottles, glasses and other items collect rainwater in which mosquitoes breed naturally.

Similarly, many people, Dr Nagra said, had stored large quantities of water in their homes where mosquito larvae were breeding. Apart from this, a large number of discarded vehicles were found parked in front of the police station in which water kept accumulating, and these in turn had become fertile ground for the breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Some condemned vehicles were also found parked inside the police station. The same situation was observed at Apni Mandi.

Dr Nagra appealed, in turn, appealed to the village panchayat and concerned departments to dispose of the plastic waste immediately and also asked the people not to collect excess water in their houses, especially in coolers, old tires, fridge trays, and pots. He also urged the people to get tested in government health institutions preferably where testing and treatment was free.

He also appealed to the people to not let water stagnate anywhere in and around their homes and to wear full-body covering clothes. If for some reason dengue fever occurs, people should not panic, the health team said.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Dengue is spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, principally Aedes aegypti.

Dr Nagra said, ‘It is important to understand that many simple fevers can be treated at home only. Usually, the platelet count goes down with most viral fevers, but all viral fevers should not be mistaken for dengue. In case of dengue fever, a healthy intake of fluids, consumption of healthy homemade food, and complete bed rest were required.”

The health officer asked people not to fall for rumours and reiterated that goat milk, kiwi fruit, or coconut water only in no way help in increasing the platelet count.

“The patient should consume a maximum amount of fluids like water, juice, lemon water, coconut water when their platelet count starts to dip”, he said.