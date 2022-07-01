People stuck in traffic for hours on National Highway

The water-logged Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway was choked with traffic, forcing commuters to wait for over an hour to cover distances that they would otherwise cover in 10 minutes.

Those travelling from Patiala towards Chandigarh and Panchkula were stuck in traffic for two to three hours and the situation was similar for those travelling towards Zirakpur. The accumulated water level was pushing close to the top of the tyres of cars and made it impossible for commuters on motorcycles and scooters.

Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Derabassi who was on a two-wheeler said, “Cars are stuck badly in the traffic snarls and two-wheelers just cannot ride in the rain. Usually it takes me a maximum of 10 minutes to cross Zirakpur, but it took me an hour today.”

“It took around two hours for me to cover a stretch of 200 meters from Patiala road towards Chandigarh,” Jasbir Singh Sodhi, a Patiala resident stuck in the jam said. At Zirakpur’s Singhpura light point, bikers were forced to wait beneath bus queue shelters till the rain stopped. Traffic police officers tried to unclog the traffic jam but the situation did not improve significantly. But by 1 pm, the traffic jam had started to clear. In Mohali many roads were choked due to water logging. Heavy traffic jams were witnessed in Phase V, Phase VII and on the airport road. The road leading from Phase VII to Phase XI was chocked due to falling of a tree.