People steal apple crates from truck, video goes viral

Fatehgarh Sahib police registered an FIR after a video of people stealing apple crates went viral, after a truck carrying the crates overturned on December 2. The complainant in the case, Kuljinder Singh, told police that he was going to Kashmir to deliver a consignment of apples (around 1,265 crates) when the incident occurred near Rajindergarh village.

Kuljinder said that he was trying to save the other vehicles and in the process he lost control and the truck overturned. Kuljinder and the cleaner of the truck sustained injuries.

Kuljinder added that the two of them reached the hospital in Sadhugarh in an auto-rickshaw and when they returned, they saw that many people had gathered around the truck and were taking away the boxes loaded with apples.

A case was registered against unknown persons and the police said that they will identify the accused from the video. The video of the incident went viral on social media following which the police swung into action and registered a case on Sunday under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badali Ala Singh police station.

