Peermuchalla: Submersibles, untreated water reason of diarrhea outbreak

Submersibles installed in Peermuchalla area were identified as the cause behind the outbreak of diarrhea in the area. Officials said that people in the area were drinking unfiltered water, which also triggered the outbreak. More than 200 cases of diarrhea have been reported so far from Peermuchalla.

An official of Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) said that after the outbreak they had checked the source of the outbreak and it was found that submersibles had been installed in the area, and people were drinking untreated water for a long time.

“It is one of the reasons. We had collected a number of water samples and many samples failed our testing,” the officer added.

Peermuchalla had witnessed an outbreak of diarrhea on Sunday when more than 100 people had complained of the disease and been rushed to various hospitals.