Payments not coming, financial crisis stares Mohali MC in the face

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) is seemingly on the verge of a major financial crisis due to the non-payment of dues by various departments. Many government buildings have also allegedly defaulted on property tax. If the dues are not paid with immediate effect, the civic body could find it difficult to pay salaries from next month.

A major share of the civic body’s income comes from property tax and advertisements. Till September 1, the MC had collected Rs 7 crore from property tax. A target of raising Rs 28 crore was fixed for this financial year. The MC cannot generate income from advertisements as the new policy is to be implemented in the state and the civic body will float tenders in the coming month.

A senior officer told The Indian Express that the MC has a fixed expenditure of Rs 8 crore per month, which includes payment of power bills, salaries of the employees, and maintenance of parks and public toilets.

“We can give a second thought to some development works due to lack of money but cannot overlook the fixed expenditure. If the money is not released, the MC can even find it difficult to pay the salaries,” the officer added.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) pays 25 per cent share to the MC for the amount spent on the development work by the civic body.

The GMADA owes around Rs 200 crore to the MC. The civic body is to get around Rs 30 crore from the electricity department. The department pays certain charges to the MC, including maintenance and development charges.

Apart from this, the MC collects the property tax, but many government buildings, including the District Administrative Complex and police stations, have defaulted on the tax for long. “We will achieve our target of property tax and have also issued notices to the defaulter departments. This will soon be sorted out,” Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said.

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi told The Indian Express that they met the officials of the GMADA recently and were assured that the payment would be made.

He added that they have also communicated with other departments. When asked about the MC’s financial crunch, Bedi said that the MC is dependent on other departments as it did not have all the powers to generate its own income like the civic bodies in other cities.

“We are mainly dependent on the property tax. The work of passing building plans is with GMADA and so are the other important works which generate the income,” Bedi said.

Advertisement

The GMADA looks after dveelopment in the city and is responsible for passing of building plans, issuance of change of land use (CLUs) and generating the income from existing commercial and residential projects.