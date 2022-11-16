Panchkula nurse murder: ‘My daughter was our only hope, she had no enemies’

Three days after the murder of a nurse working in a Panchkula hospital, the police failed to identify her friend who is currently prime suspect.

The victim’s family said that she was their only hope and has been supporting the family financially for the past few years.

Speaking to The Indian Express the victim Nasib Kaur’s father Mukhtiar Singh said that they are unable to figure out the motive of their daughter’s ‘murder’ as they have no enmity with anyone. He added that her daughter was the youngest of her four daughters.

“She was supporting the family financially, and started working in a private hospital in Abohar while she was studying. When she completed her studies, one of her superiors in the Abohar hospital asked her to move to Chandigarh for a better salary package and better opportunities. She was our only hope and is now gone,” Mukhtiar Singh said.

Mukhtiar said that his daughter used to call them regularly but she never discussed anything about a male friend. “We were thinking of finding a match for her but left the option to her,” he added.

Nasib Kaur’s body was found from Sohana village on Sunday after she left her paying guest accommodation on Saturday afternoon. Police are looking for a man who was allegedly seen on a Scooty with the victim in the area and is the prime suspect.

Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). DSP (City 2) HS Bal said that they will soon solve the case.