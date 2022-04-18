‘Our focus will continue to be on uninterrupted water, power supply’

After coming to power last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying hard to fulfill all the promises made to the people during campaigning. With the onset of summer, people are looking for uninterrupted drinking water and power supply. AAP’s Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh speaks to Jagdeep Singh Deep about the party’s roadmap in fulfilling these demands.

A month after the formation of the government, how do you see its performance?

Our government delivered on all fronts and the promises which were made to the people are being fulfilled. The promise of providing 300 free electricity units is also fulfilled and people are happy. With the launching of the helpline number against corruption, there is a decline in corruption and in the coming days it will be eradicated.

As an MLA from Mohali, what are the imminent challenges you see at the moment?

At this moment, I feel that supply of uninterrupted drinking water is must. We have already worked on it and I assure the people of Mohali that they will get drinking water without any interruption. I have also been in touch with the officers of the Municipal Corporation here, as well as the water supply department and everything is in place to meet the challenge.

Last year there was a huge outcry over faulty power supply. What is your government’s plan?

People must not worry about this. Our government has all plans in place for uninterrupted power supply. There will be no undeclared power cuts.

Any other projects which you have started after becoming the MLA in Mohali?

As of now there are many projects in pipeline which will be launched in the coming days. We have been monitoring the projects which were delayed during the tenure of the previous government. The developments works will be completed within a stipulated time limit.