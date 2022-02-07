Our fight is against mafia and unemployment, says Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the the AAP’s fight is against the policies of the previous governments and not against an individual or a party.

“Our fight is against the mafia and unemployment,” Mann said.

Mann said that Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal is talking of giving loans to the youth of Punjab to send them abroad. This means that Badal wants the youth from Punjab to go abroad, so that there will be no one to ask them questions for employment and their rights.

Regarding the Congress, Mann said that the Congress in its last five years has forced the youth to stage dharna on the roads and even climb water tanks and mobile towers to raise their voice against the dystopian and corrupt rule of Congress.

“The people and youth of Punjab cannot forget these things and will give a crushing defeat to all these traditional parties on February 20. The AAP government will be formed in Punjab,” he said.

Speaking about Mohali, Mann said that Kulwant Singh is the only noble, honest and hardworking candidate from here and the AAP’s ‘broom’ (election symbol) is going to beat everyone here.

He appealed to the people to make Kulwant successful by casting votes on February 20 so that corruption, unemployment and hooliganism can be eradicated in Mohali.

Notice issued to AAP’s Mohali candidate

The Election Commission issued notice to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a road show in the city on Sunday. Kulwant Singh was directed to submit his reply within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The Returning Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh said that their video surveillance teams found that a road show was carried out by AAP’s candidate in Mohali despite the ban on roadshows by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

An FIR under the relevant sections of the Property Defacement Act was also registered at Balongi police

station