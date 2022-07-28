Opposition to corner Mohali mayor; rake up issues of waterlogging, working of F&CC panel

The opposition councillors of Mohali civic body are all set to corner mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on the issue of waterlogging in the city and the working of the Finance and Contracts Committee during the general house meeting of the municipal corporation that is scheduled to take place today (Friday).

Opposition councillor, Sukhdev Singh Patwari, told The Indian Express that they shall pose questions over the issue of waterlogging, which had created problems for the residents, before the mayor.

“Mohali was developed as a planned city. But now we see waterlogging in all parts often. The rainy season this year absolutely exposed the poor preparations of the Mohali civic body,” Sukhdev Singh said.

He added that the other big issue is of the working of Finance and Contracts Committee, which he claimed “had become a personal property of the mayor and his team.”

“They pass the agendas of development work in the F&CC. They award the work to their favourites without discussing it in the House. It is unconstitutional and we shall raise the issue,” he stated.

The civic body on Friday is expected to bring an agenda for awarding contract for removal of stray cattle — a major hassle for commuters — in the city. The previous contract ended on May 31.

The other agenda that is likely to be brought up was regarding the roping in of a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) for the maintenance of a cowshed in the city.

The agenda on dog sterilisation is also likely to be brought up in the house during Friday’s meet. The civic body has so far sterilised a total 13,424 dogs in the last seven years (2015-July 2022). The contract for sterilisation of strays had ended last year.