One held for ferrying diesel into Dera Bassi without paying tax

Dera Bassi police have arrested one man and booked two others, and claimed to have busted a racket of alleged tax evasion that involved in smuggling diesel from Himachal Pradesh (HP) and selling it in Mohali and Haryana.

According to the police, the accused was nabbed while he was trying to smuggle 12,000 litres of diesel in Dera Bassi from Mohali.

The men named in the FIR were identified as Rameshwar Mann, owner of a fuel pump, Umesh Yadav, manager of Dera Bassi’s Rajindra Infra Private Limited, and Umesh Sharma alias Bunty, and their unidentified accomplices.

Speaking to The Indian Express Sub-Inspector (SI) Kulwant Singh said that the accused had been smuggling diesel illegally for the past many years.

“The men have been doing this for a long time and had evaded tax to the tune of several crores. Further investigations are on in the case,” he added.

Police said that a case under sections 420 (cheating), 407 (criminal breach of trust in respect of such property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act has been filed against the accused.