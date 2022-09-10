scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

One held for ferrying diesel into Dera Bassi without paying tax

According to the police, the accused was nabbed while he was trying to smuggle 12,000 litres of diesel in Dera Bassi from Mohali.

The men named in the FIR were identified as Rameshwar Mann, owner of a fuel pump, Umesh Yadav, manager of Dera Bassi's Rajindra Infra Private Limited, and Umesh Sharma alias Bunty, and their unidentified accomplices.

Dera Bassi police have arrested one man and booked two others, and claimed to have busted a racket of alleged tax evasion that involved in smuggling diesel from Himachal Pradesh (HP) and selling it in Mohali and Haryana.

According to the police, the accused was nabbed while he was trying to smuggle 12,000 litres of diesel in Dera Bassi from Mohali.

The men named in the FIR were identified as Rameshwar Mann, owner of a fuel pump, Umesh Yadav, manager of Dera Bassi’s Rajindra Infra Private Limited, and Umesh Sharma alias Bunty, and their unidentified accomplices.

Speaking to The Indian Express Sub-Inspector (SI) Kulwant Singh said that the accused had been smuggling diesel illegally for the past many years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

“The men have been doing this for a long time and had evaded tax to the tune of several crores. Further investigations are on in the case,” he added.

Police said that a case under sections 420 (cheating), 407 (criminal breach of trust in respect of such property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that under relevant sections of Essential Commodities Act has been filed against the accused.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:13:45 am
Next Story

Trapped cleaning sewer, sweeper, man who tried to rescue him die

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement