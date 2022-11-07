One booked for flying drone near intelligence wing building

The Sohana police booked a man for allegedly flying a drone near the headquarters of Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing in Sector 76 on Sunday. He was identified as Shashi, an employee of the Chandigarh-based advertising agency RA and GA Advertisers Private Limited. Shashi was flying the drone in a private hospital located near the Intelligence Wing’s headquarters. The police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Om Parkash was on patrolling duty and found a drone flying near the building.

Shashi was flying the drone without permission. Earlier this year in May, some people had targeted the building with a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG). The accused, Charat Singh, a close aide of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, was arrested from Mumbai. Nobody was injured in the incident but the attack had raised questions on the security of the vital installations. Later, the state police claimed that Landa was behind the attack.

The complainant ASI Om Parkash said in the complaint that after finding a drone flying near the building, they immediately started a search and found that it was videographing the area.

“The Intelligence Wing comes under the ‘secret building’ category. After finding the drone flying, we traced its operators and questioned him about whether he has permission for flying the object. He did not have any permission and we seized the drone,” ASI Om Parkash said.

Acting on the complaint, a case under Section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) was registered against Sashi at Sohana police station. After the attack on the headquarters, the district administration had put restrictions on flying such objects in the area. To fly a drone, one is required to get permission from the district administration and the local police.

After the attack on May 9, the security in the area was beefed up. Apart from the headquarters, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute is also located in the vicinity along with a private school and Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan.