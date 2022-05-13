One arrested in Punjab Police intelligence HQ attack case

The Mohali police in Punjab on Friday arrested one Jagdeep Singh Kang in connection with the attack on the headquarters of the state police’s intelligence headquarters on Monday night. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody for nine days.

A senior police official confirmed to The Indian Express that Kang was arrested on Friday and added that more arrests are expected to take place in the case in the coming days.

Sources said Kang is part of a terrorist module operating in the state. Nishan Singh, another suspect from Tarn Taran’s Kulla village, who was arrested by the Faridkot police on Wednesday, was also brought to Mohali.

The attack took place at the headquarters in Sector 77 and was carried out using a rocket-propelled grenade (PRG), the police had said earlier.

On Tuesday, the rocket launcher used in the attack was found within a radius of 500 metres from the attack site. It was spotted by a woman grazing cattle in the area. The Army ammunition experts were also able to locate some residue of the projectile which had been fired from that particular spot. Based on the location from where the RPG was launched they were also able to calculate the trajectory and the angle at which it had been fired at the building.

Sources said the projectile exploded after hitting the building and only some fragments landed inside through the damaged window. It has been assessed that had the projectile been fired through the window, the damage would be been severe and may have caused fatalities if anyone was present inside at the time.

Further investigations into the matter are being undertaken by the Army experts based on the firing tube of the RPG recovered from another spot in Mohali.