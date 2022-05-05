One arrested for snatching in Nayagaon, two others on run

Mohali police on Wednesday arrested a man who they said was involved in an incident of snatching that took place near Janta Colony late on Tuesday night.

Two others allegedly involved in the incident are on the run.

Police identified the arrested accused as Mohan Lal alias Chikna, while the two accused on the run were identified as Mukesh and Vishal.

Police said that three men had snatched Rs 4000 in cash from one Vivek Chaudhary and his brother-in-law in Nayagaon late on Tuesday night.

As per the complaint filed by Chaudhary, the incident took place on Tuesday when he had gone to drop his brother-in-law at thed Chandigarh railway station.

“When we reached near Ramleela Ground in Janta Colony, three men appeared out of nowhere and cornered us. While one of them snatched Rs 1000 in cash from me, a second accused snatched Rs 3000 cash from my brother-in-law, The culprits also snatched the mobile phone of my brother-in-law,” Vivek Chaudhary alleged in the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).