On Independence Day, minister announces over Rs.1,100 cr water supply schemes; UT, Mohali celebrate with fervour

Punjab Revenue and Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa hoisted the national flag on the eve of Independence Day on Monday at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College Phase-6. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the government is starting new water supply schemes worth Rs 1,100 crore in Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Talwara, Ferozepur, Fazilka areas, which will provide clean drinking water without heavy metals to the people.

Jimpa said that the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan is making sincere efforts and in the coming days Punjab will be made the leading state of the country.

During his address he said that the contribution made by Punjabis for the freedom of the country is the highest, almost 80 per cent. He said the contribution of Bhai Ram Singh, Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Madan Lal Dhingar in the freedom struggle.

He said that after the formation of the AAP government has freed 9,000 hectares of land from illegal occupation so far. Along with this, the government also took a historic decision to implement ‘One MLA one pension’ scheme, which will save an estimated amount of Rs 100 crore in five years, he said.

The government is going to open 122 more service centers to provide people with the benefits of government services without any hassle. Jimpa said that while implementing e-governance, the government has implemented the facility of e-stamp under which people will be able to get stamp papers online. He said that the government will soon build 25,000 new houses and provide them at cheap rates to provide roofs to the weaker sections of the society.

Mohali councillors unfurl Tricolour at heart institute

Mohali Municipal Corporation councillors, Kuldeep Kaur Dhanoa and Aruna Sharma, on Monday unfurled the national flag at Mohali’s ACE Heart & Vascular Institute (Sector 69) to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Addressing the gathering later, institute director and chief intervention cardiologist and structural heart specialist, Dr Puneet K Verma, said that the freedom should be cherished as “we have attained after a long struggle”. Director of cardiac surgery at the institute, Rana Sandip Singh, on his part emphasised the importance of efforts to achieve freedom from heart diseases through preventive, pediatric and adult cardiac services, using the most advanced technology. Institute administrator, Colonel Barinder Singh, delivered a vote of thanks, to wrap up the event.

Celebrations in Chandigarh: Remembering those who sacrificed lives for freedom

Chandigarh: UT Administration Monday celebrated 75 years of Independence with patriotic fervor at Parade Ground, Chandigarh. The Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, was the chief guest and hoisted the national flag and inspected the Guard of Honour. This was followed by a march past by various contingents of police and NCC cadets participating in the parade.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during Independence Day function at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo) UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during Independence Day function at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

Purohit addressed the audience by recalling the sacrifices of many who gave their lives to attain freedom. He lauded the indomitable spirit of the well-informed residents of the city who are truly dedicated to its development. He awarded commendation certificates to 31 employees of the Chandigarh administration and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports. Two police personnel were also conferred the President’s Police Medal and 15 were conferred with Administrator’s Police Medal for their distinguished and meritorious services.

This year’s celebration included demonstrations by the Indian Air Force, Air Devils Skydiving Display Team. The skies over Chandigarh were overcast with colorful parachutes that were flown by eight Air Devils of Indian Air Force, to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav, 75 years of Independence. The demonstration was led by Wing Commander Ankur Yadav who has more than 300 jumps to his credit. The team jumped out from the Dornier aircraft of the Indian Air Force from 8,000 feet.

The Punjab Police received the overall Best Contingency Award in the parade and first prize in the category of Police Contingent, second position was bagged by Chandigarh Police Female-I and Chandigarh Police-II came third. In the category of Home Guard/ Fire Brigade/ Civil Defence, the first prize was bagged by Chandigarh Fire Services, second position was bagged by Chandigarh Home Guard and Chandigarh Civil Defence came third.

Purohit played host to a galaxy of distinguished citizens of Punjab and Chandigarh at the ‘At Home’ in Punjab Raj Bhavan on Monday. Purohit was given a ceremonial welcome by the police band with the national anthem. Prominent among the guests were Haryana Governor Bhandaru Dattatreya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Raghav Chaddha, Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, ministers from the Punjab cabinet, and senior bureaucrats and police officers from Punjab and Chandigarh, among others.