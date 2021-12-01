Amid Omicron spread threat Mohali health dept asks residents to not skip their second Covid vaccine dose

There has been a dip in the pace of vaccinations, and officials of the Mohali health department are slightly concerned that a large number of people in the district had skipped their second Covid vaccine shots.

As per the health department’s calculations, they had till date delivered the second vaccine dose to only around 61 per cent beneficiaries in the district.

Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, told The Indian Express that people were not coming forward to take their second dose, which was perplexing and had in turn contributed to the decrease in the vaccination pace.

“People have become complacent. They are not coming forward for taking their second dose. The virus has not gone away completely, and people should not lower their guards,” the civil surgeon added.

Kaur added that though Mohali district had a very good average in the state for delivering the second dose, but of late only a handful of people had been turning up to get jabbed.

Amid concerns of a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus in some parts of the world, the civil surgeon appealed to the people to continue following the three basic guidelines religiously — wearing a face mask always, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently. “It has come to our notice that most people are not paying attention to these basic guidelines,” she said.

The civil surgeon also insisted that the both the anti-Covid vaccinations were absolutely necessary for all eligible beneficiaries to stop the spread of the disease. Vaccinations for people above the age of 18 years was going on in full swing at government and private health institutions across the district and a complete course of vaccines at the moment was the only way for the human body to be fighting the virus.

“People who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid or who have not had their second shot should get vaccinated immediately. Covid vaccination is being provided free of cost in various government health institutions across the district. People can go to the nearest health facility and get vaccinated without any delay,” she urged.