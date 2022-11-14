Nurse who moved house two weeks ago found dead in Sohana park

A Female nurse working with a private hospital was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a park in Sohana on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Nasib Kaur, a resident of Abohar. She was working in a private hospital in Panchkula and was staying as a paying guest house in Sohana, where she had moved 15 days ago.

Kaur had left her paying guest accommodation on Saturday evening after telling her roommates that she was going to meet a friend. Kaur’s roommates told police that they kept calling her when she did not return home on Saturday night. Her body was found on Sunday at around 8 am by passersby.

Police launched the investigation to know the exact cause of death after some injury marks were found on her neck. They are also trying to trace a man who had made the last call to Kaur before her death.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurcharan Singh said that they have not been able ascertain the cause of death yet and have informed the family members of the woman. He added that the body has been kept in the mortuary at Phase VI Civil Hospital.