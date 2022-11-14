scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Nurse who moved house two weeks ago found dead in Sohana park

Police launched the investigation to know the exact cause of death after some injury marks were found on her neck

punjab nurse found dead, punjab mystery death, Mohali nurse found dead, punjab mystery case, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe woman was identified as Nasib Kaur, a resident of Abohar. She was working in a private hospital in Panchkula and was staying as a paying guest house in Sohana, where she had moved 15 days ago.

A Female nurse working with a private hospital was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a park in Sohana on Sunday.

Kaur had left her paying guest accommodation on Saturday evening after telling her roommates that she was going to meet a friend. Kaur’s roommates told police that they kept calling her when she did not return home on Saturday night. Her body was found on Sunday at around 8 am by passersby.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Gurcharan Singh said that they have not been able ascertain the cause of death yet and have informed the family members of the woman. He added that the body has been kept in the mortuary at Phase VI Civil Hospital.

