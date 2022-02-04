Mohali: Number of vulnerable polling stations go up from last elections

The number of vulnerable polling stations in Mohali has been revised from 180 to 236. The revision in the number was made after election observers monitored the election preparedness. A total of 907 polling booths have been set up in three constituencies in the district for the upcoming Assembly elections. The number of vulnerable polling booths is up by 92, compared to the last Assembly elections, held in 2017. The vulnerable polling stations are considered sensitive from the security point of view and special security arrangements are made at such stations.

According to the officials, the maximum number of 92 polling stations are in Dera Bassi constituency, followed by 75 in Kharar and 63 in Mohali. Each of these constituensies has a critical polling station as well.

In the last elections in 2017, the number of vulnerable polling stations was 136, with a maximum of 50 from Dera Bassi. The district had only one critical polling station in the elections. General observers Mohammad Zubair Ali Hashmi, K Mahesh and Ajay Gupta, Police Observer Varun Kapoor and Expenditure Observer Janardhan Sanathan also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements and preparedness for the elections. The observers directed the returning officers to ensure that adequate arrangements for divyangajans (differently abled) and senior citizens above the age of 80 years are made for casting their vote without any difficulty. They also reviewed the status of all sensitive polling stations, the statistics of Covid vaccination, and officers and staff on duty for elections.

The observers also reviewed the security of EVM machines and asked the ROs to ensure the facility of GPS system in the vehicles carrying the EVMs.