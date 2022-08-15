Number of people getting booster dose not satisfactory: health dept

A health officer said that as compared to the first and second dose, the number of people getting the booster dose is not satisfactory. (Express file photo)

With fewer people taking the booster dose, the health department appealed to the public to get their third dose as soon as possible. Boothgarh Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Alakjeet Kaur said that from July 15 they have been vaccinating the people free of cost under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit’ programme.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,57,305 people have taken the first dose while 8,79, 493 have taken the second. As many as 62,258 people have taken the booster dose. A health officer said that as compared to the first and second dose, the number of people getting the booster dose is not satisfactory.