Number of people getting booster dose not satisfactory: health dept

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
August 15, 2022 12:40:46 am
August 15, 2022 12:40:46 am
With fewer people taking the booster dose, the health department appealed to the public to get their third dose as soon as possible. Boothgarh Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Alakjeet Kaur said that from July 15 they have been vaccinating the people free of cost under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit’ programme.
Meanwhile, a total of 11,57,305 people have taken the first dose while 8,79, 493 have taken the second. As many as 62,258 people have taken the booster dose. A health officer said that as compared to the first and second dose, the number of people getting the booster dose is not satisfactory.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 12:40:46 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
3
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
4
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Express Explained
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Express Opinion
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
19 from Gujarat to be conferred with President’s Police Medal
On Pakistan’s Independence day, BSF greets Rangers at border
Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K’s Rajouri
After protests, AAP promise: Gujarat govt approves wage hike for police personnel
Conte-Tuchel spat highlights feisty London derby as Tottenham steal a point away at Chelsea
Warring raps Jakhar for betraying party, challenges his nephew to resign as MLA
Bayern ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 with Musiala and Mueller on target
Maharashtra minister: Govt staff should answer phone with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’
I-Day: Two Punjab officers to get President’s Police Medal
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death: BJP, BSP criticise Cong govt; Scheduled Caste panel to send team
‘India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood’
Karnataka: 83-year-old woman living alone in Bengaluru murdered