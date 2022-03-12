Now challenges await newly elected MLAs in Mohali dist

After getting a thumping victory in all three constituencies of Mohali district, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now faces a lot of challenges to meet expectations of the people: illegal sand mining, long traffic jams and issues pertaining to civic amenities.

In Kharar where AAP’s Anmol Gagan Mann had won by defeating SAD’s Ranjeet Singh Gill, illegal sand mining is one of the biggest issues. A part of Kharar constituency is located under the foothills of Shivalik mountain ranges. Seasonal rivulets also pass through the district which are a major source of illegal sand mining.

In areas located in Majri block, the illegal sand mining is rampant and the successive governments of SAD-BJP and Congress failed to stop it. There were allegations against political leaders for patronising illegal sand mining.

Apart from the sand mining, the lack of better hospitals, schools and proper bus stands was something the governments failed to focus on.

“In Kurali the condition of civil hospital is very bad. We had been struggling to get good facilities for long but the Congress government did nothing,” said Kurali-based social worker Ranjeet Kaka.

Better roads, civil hospital, city bus service

In Mohali where former mayor Kulwant Singh had defeated three-time MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, the road infrastructure needs attention. The long-pending demand of city bus service is another big issue which the residents have been demanding for long.

The other big issue is the absence of a bus stand in the so-called VIP city. The previous SAD-BJP government had made a bus stand in Phase VI but it could not start as former MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu wanted the bus stand at other place.

Traffic jam a big issue in Derabassi

The traffic jam in Zirakpur is one of the major issues in the constituency. Hundreds of commuters face long traffic jams every day. With the election of a new legislator, the residents of the city want this issue to be resolved.

Illegal sand mining is another big issue in the constituency around the areas of Ghaggar river which passes through the constituency.