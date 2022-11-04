No land identified, Mohali may not become vendor-free anytime soon

Mohali city’s plan of becoming a vending-free zone has hit a land-related roadblock, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) having failed to provide adequate space for setting up of a separate vending zone.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) had last month sent a request to GMADA to allot land so that vendors could be shifted to a vending zone, which was outside the city limits.

The civic body had conducted a survey in the city to identify vendors occupying spaces in markets who could be shifted to a dedicated vending zone. Around 1400 such vendors were subsequently identified during the survey, who were to be provided licences and a space in the vending zone.

But three years later, there has been little progress in that direction.

In almost all markets of the city, vendors continue to occupy prominent spaces leading to crowding and traffic chaos, with people struggling to find space to park their vehicles.

Officials of Mohali civic body claim that repeated requests by them for land allocation has fallen on deaf ears of GMADA so far.

Recently, GMADA had identified four locations — including one land parcel in Industrial Area and another near old district administrative complex in Phase 1. However, the plan to zero down on one piece of land for the vending zone could not materialise.

Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi told The Indian Express that they had already conducted a survey and identified the vendors. However, land is to be provided by GMADA and without them doing the same, the civic body cannot move forward with its plan of setting up a vending zone.