No end to Akali Dal’s Sangrur conundrum: Yet to name own candidate, undecided on Mann

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which has traditionally remained first off the block when it comes to naming its electoral candidates, has remained uncharacteristically silent on the bypolls to the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. This even as it approached Navneet Kaur Bhullar, the wife of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, the convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blast case on then Youth Congress president M S Bitta’s entourage, to contest the election.

Compounding the problems for the Akali Dal, Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the party-controlled Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee recently visited the residence of SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, who has already announced his candidature from the parliamentary constituency, which he had last won in 1998.

On Friday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal set up a five-member coordination panel “to talk to all ‘panthic’ and pro-Punjab political parties and evolve a consensus for a united fight against ‘anti-Panth, anti-Punjab and Delhi-centric forces’ in the forthcoming parliamentary bypoll”.

The members of the panel are Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Malooka, Iqbal Singh Jhoonda and Virsa Singh Valtoha. Badal was earlier authorised by the SAD’s core committee, the highest decision-making body in the party, to take a decision on all aspects of the Sangrur bypoll, the party said in a statement.

Badal’s principal advisor Harcharan Bains said the panel would talk to all other political parties and organisations that are committed to the cause of the “panth” and Punjab to arrive at a consensus on the candidature as well as on a joint strategy for the bypoll.

He said the SAD is treating the Sangrur bypoll as a “Punjab versus Delhi” battle and an “opportunity for the panth and Punjab to thwart the assault of the anti-Punjab forces”.

Talking to The Indian Express, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “We are open to the prospect of fielding a common candidate of all parties. We are also ready if the candidate doesn’t contest on our symbol”.

An Akali Dal leader said, “Party had approached Navneet Kaur. But there are technical problems in fielding her as she is not an Indian citizen. Party was ready to support her candidature on any election symbol.”

Seeking to revive the party, the Akali Dal, as a long term measure, has thrown its weight behind the issue of release of Sikh prisoners. The SGPC has already formed a committee by taking the Akali Dal’s rivals within Panthic politics such as SAD (A), and SAD (Delhi), bringing to halt the years-long direct confrontation.

It is learnt that party had approached some other personalities, who are not members of the Akali Dal, to contest the Sangrur bypoll. However, with Mann already announcing to contest the bypoll, it will not be easy for the Akali Dal to reach at a consensus with ‘like minded parties’ on some other name.

Meanwhile, when Dhami called on Mann, the latter gifted him a portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Sources said that Dhami met Mann as SGPC wants all Sikh leaders across party lines to come together for the peaceful observation of the Operation Blue Star anniversary.

Dhami termed his meeting with Mann as a courtesy call.

It will be a big call for Akali Dal, if it agrees to support Mann’s candidature as the latter’s party openly supports demand of Khalistan.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on May 30 and the last date of filing nominations is June 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 7, while the last date for the withdrawal of the candidatures is June 9.

SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann gifts a portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.