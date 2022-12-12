Night club sealed, 80 liquor boxes seized

The Excise and Taxation Department sealed a night club running from a mall in Phase XI and recovered 80 boxes of unauthorised liquor, after a raid on Sunday.

“The liquor boxes were recovered from Burj Club at Best Tech Mall, Mohali,” AIG Gurjot Singh Kaler said.

A team of the Excise and Taxation Department led by Kaler conducted the raid at around 2am and found that around 300 to 350 people were present at the spot violating norms.

AIG Kaler added that a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against the owner and manager of the night club and unknown persons at Phase XI police station.

He added that said that out of the 80 boxes that were recovered, the officials found that around 20 boxes of the liquor were meant to be sold in Chandigarh.