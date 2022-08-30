scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

NIA seeks remand of two more accused in Ludhiana court blast case

On Tuesday, the NIA’s produced two more accused — Surmukh Singh Sammu and Dilbagh Singh Baggo — in court, and moved a pela seeking five days of police custody of both the men.

The special NIA court,however, adjourned further hearing in the case till September 1. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted an application before a local NIA court seeking police remand of two more accused in the Ludhiana court coemplex blast case.

The special NIA court,however, adjourned further hearing in the case till September 1.

On Tuesday, the NIA's produced two more accused — Surmukh Singh Sammu and Dilbagh Singh Baggo — in court, and moved a pela seeking five days of police custody of both the men.

In its application, the agency had told the court that they wanted to confront both the accused with a third accused, Rajanpreet Singh, who had allegedly supplied the IED to the main accused, Gagandeep Singh, who died in the blast.

One person had been killed and three others were injured after a blast inside a washroom of the district and sessions court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab on December 23 afternoon last year. The NIA was later handed over the probe of the case.

On Tuesday, the agency told the court that the accused Rajanpreet Singh was not co-operating in the investigations and they wanted to confront the both the accused men with Rajanpreet Singh.

Both Surmukh Singh and Dilbagh Singh are lodged in Amritsar jail and were brought to court from there on Tuesday by the NIA.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar, who appeared on behalf of Dilbagh Singh, said that they had opposed the plea for remand, after which the court adjourned the case till September 1.

The NIA told the court that Surmukh Singh was arrested on July 13, while Dilbagh Singh was arrested a day before.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:44:22 pm
