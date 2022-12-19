scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

NIA raids singer Kanwar Grewal’s apartment in Mohali

Grewal was a regular at the farmers agitation on the borders of Delhi last year.

Kanwar Grewal addresses the Barnala rally. (Express file photo by Harmeet Sodhi)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting raids at singer Kanwar Grewal’s apartment in Mohali Sector-104. Grewal was a regular at the farmers agitation on the borders of Delhi last year.

NIA sources said that the raids were a part of the agency’s investigations into alleged links of singers with gangsters. CRPF personnel are guarding both Grewal’s apartment and the housing society. Residents have been asked to stay indoors till further orders.

NIA officials outside Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s apartment in Mohali.

The Centre had recently banned Grewal’s song “Rihai” which called for the release of Sikh prisoners.

In 2020, Kanwar Grewal, along with Harf Cheema, had composed a song that goes “Khich le jatta khich tayari pecha pai gaya Centre naal…”, which became the anthem for the Delhi protest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Kanwar Grewal’s ‘Ailaan’ was about the ongoing struggle of farmers in morchas. After video of ‘Ailaan’ was deleted from YouTube, Grewal released another version of the song – Ailaan Fer Taun (proclamation, once again) and declared that songs can be banned from social media, but not the voice of people.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 10:24:29 am
Next Story

AIIMS Delhi suspends store purchase officer over irregularities

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close