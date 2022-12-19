NIA raids singer Kanwar Grewal’s apartment in Mohali

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting raids at singer Kanwar Grewal’s apartment in Mohali Sector-104. Grewal was a regular at the farmers agitation on the borders of Delhi last year.

NIA sources said that the raids were a part of the agency’s investigations into alleged links of singers with gangsters. CRPF personnel are guarding both Grewal’s apartment and the housing society. Residents have been asked to stay indoors till further orders.

The Centre had recently banned Grewal’s song “Rihai” which called for the release of Sikh prisoners.

In 2020, Kanwar Grewal, along with Harf Cheema, had composed a song that goes “Khich le jatta khich tayari pecha pai gaya Centre naal…”, which became the anthem for the Delhi protest.

Kanwar Grewal’s ‘Ailaan’ was about the ongoing struggle of farmers in morchas. After video of ‘Ailaan’ was deleted from YouTube, Grewal released another version of the song – Ailaan Fer Taun (proclamation, once again) and declared that songs can be banned from social media, but not the voice of people.