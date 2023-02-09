Newborn stealing racket: Kingpin of gang not new to controversies, is a feared in Mansa area

The kingpin of the newborn stealing racket, Sunny Kumar, is feared among people in Mansa area, especially by those who are financially well off, investigations have revealed. The police are yet to arrest Sunny who has been on the run since the case was registered on January 30 at Sohana police station.

Sunny, who is in his mid-30s is a resident of Jawaharke road in Mansa town. His parents retired from the Punjab irrigation department. Sunny has three sisters who are married and he has two children.

Sunny, is a school dropout and has been into different kinds of illegal activities for around seven years. Apart from selling newborns, he has also been into extortion and thefts, police said. Police added that he is also feared among people in his area as he threatens them.

A woman, known to Sunny, from whom he had allegedly extorted money told The Indian Express that Sunny would often threaten the people who came in his contact and are financially well off.

“There are people who are known to Sunny and their children are abroad. He would target such people. He would threaten them saying he has links in the police. He extorted money from me by implicating me in a false case. Due to the fear that he would harass my family, I remained silent,” the woman said.

A police officer investigating the case told The Indian Express that they have been also looking for the criminal records of Sunny. He has a network throughout the state, police said and would remain in touch with ambulance drivers, Asha workers, employees of private nursing homes, etc., in order to manage the network.

Mohali police on January 30 had arrested Manjinder Singh, and his wife Parwinder Kaur — both residents of Faridkot — and Charanbir Singh, and his wife Sakshi, both residents of Patiala, for being part of a racket that was involved in stealing and selling newborns. A six-day-old baby girl, who the gang had abducted and wanted to sell, was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have also started the probe about an NGO which was used as a cover by accused Parvinder Kaur alias Sakshi.