New Mohali SSP takes charge, says law and order will be his priority

New Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Navjot Singh Mahal, on Monday took charge of his office at the District Administrative Complex.

After taking charge, the new SSP said that crime prevention and maintaining law and order would be his priority. “I will adopt zero tolerance for corruption. The police officials will have to discharge their duties honestly and serving justice for the public will be the foremost task of the force,” he stated.

Prodded about tasks that he would want to take up on a priority basis, Mahal added that his focus would be to increase police presence at all major points of the district to curb all illegal activities.