From 20 to 4 mins, new Chandigarh-Zirakpur flyover brings down traffic congestion

In what could be said as a major relief to the commuters, the newly built flyover at Zirakpur-Chandigarh border will be fully opened for the public by December 10, with trial runs being conducted on both sides of the flyover.

The 800-meter long flyover will decongest traffic at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border, which has been notorious for long jams, and long traffic snarls are a regular picture during peak hours.

The flyover was built at a cost of around Rs 9 crore and the project took a year and a half, approximately, to be completed. An officer of the Public Works Department (PWD) told The Indian Express, “The flyover will decongest the city as the traffic going to Delhi or Ambala will pass over it, heavy traffic like trucks could enter the Industrial Area in Zirakpur through the underpass which has been constructed under the flyover,” the officer said.

The trucks entering Zirakpur has been a major cause of traffic congestion in the town, which is expected to ease with the underpass.

Another flyover is being constructed at Dera Bassi to divert the traffic on the road as well. Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said that with the flyover, they are hopeful that the traffic will be sorted.

To check the time that has been cut short with the new flyover, operating from one side now, The Indian Express headed from Zirakpur to Chandigarh. After we got down from Old Zirakpur flyover, it was 4.20 pm and since the flyover from Zirakpur to Chandigarh is yet to get operational, it took around 20 minutes to enter Chandigarh and cover a distance of nearly 1.6 km, till Chandigarh Old Airport light point.

After we took a u-turn from Chandigarh Airport light point, we headed back towards Zirakpur, where the flyover has been made functional and it took us nearly 3-4 minutes to reach the old flyover again.

Rishi Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur and a film director by profession, said, “It appears to be a New Year gift to the residents of Tricity. I am glad that commuting from Chandigarh to Zirakpur and back will now be easier”.