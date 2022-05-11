Mohali blast: ‘Never heard such a loud explosion before’

The residents of Sector 77 are living in fear after a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was fired at the neighbouring office of the intelligence wing’s Head Quarters (HQ) on Monday night. Many living just along the building had heard the explosion.

Ram Dayal, a washerman who runs a shop near the Intelligence HQ, told The Indian Express that he has been working in the area for the past three months and was aware that there was an office of Punjab Police in the area.

“I knew that there is an office as I see many policemen coming and leaving the building every day,” he said.

At around 7.30 pm on Monday, he heard a loud explosion from the building while he was delivering ironed clothes at a house, he said, adding that he had not heard such a loud explosion in the past and got scared.

“After some time, many vehicles thronged the area. The residents had also come out of their houses,” he said.

Samit, an IT professional who had come to meet one of his friends said that he saw many police vehicles parked in the area.

“I saw that people were scared; some people had hurriedly taken their children inside their homes,” he said.

A woman who wished to not be named said that after seeing a lot of policemen she closed the doors suspecting that something big had happened.

“Some vehicles with QRT were also there in the area. I had seen these vehicles for the first time and got scared,” she said.