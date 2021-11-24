Municipal Corporation to work on proposal to build flyovers in Mohali

With traffic congestion becoming a growing problem in Mohali city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to work on a plan to build flyovers.

Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu said that he has directed MC officials to make a proposal for the construction of flyovers in areas where traffic is high and that the flyovers could be constructed in coordination with GMADA.

“In view of the ever-increasing traffic in the city, it is imperative to build flyovers. For this the corporation authorities have been asked to identify various places and prepare proposals,” the mayor said.

The mayor also spoke about six new slip roads that are being constructed to further mitigate the issue of traffic in the city. The mayor said that in the first phase, one slip road would be constructed near Ivy Hospital in Mohali, two at Phase 5, one at Old Amartex Chowk, and two in Industrial Area. He said that after the construction of six slip roads, the work to build more slip roads shall also be initiated

“All existing slip roads that need repairs will be fixed soon,” the mayor said.