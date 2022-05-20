Mullanpur police file two cases in connection with grabbing farmhouses

scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
By: Express News Service | Mohali |
May 20, 2022 3:29:37 am
Mullanpur police have registered two seperate cases in connection to grabbing of farmhouses in two different villages in the area and have arrested one man.

In the first case, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Chandigarh resident, Rita Sharma who told the police that she owned a farmhouse in Naggal village. She added that she had installed barbed wire at the boundaries of her farmhouse, despite which three persons — identified as Deepa, Gurmail Singh and Mewa Singh — had allegedly grabbed her property and even uprooted the barbed wire fencing.

Acting on Sharma’s complaint, the police proceeded to book Deepa, Gurmail Singh, and Mewa Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launch a probe in the case.

In the second case, the police booked two men — identified as Harjeet Singh and Surjeet Singh — on the complaint of Chandigarh resident, Arvinder Singh.

Arvinder, in his complaint alleged that the duo tried to grab his farmhouse located in Siamipur Tapprian village by ploughing on his land. He also alleged that the accused had vandalised the pillars installed at the boundaries of his property.

Police then registered a case and launched an investigation.

