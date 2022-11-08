Mother-son duo dies of dengue, health dept says no deaths from disease in Mohali

A mother-son duo was killed within a span of 24 hours in Abrawan village near Landran, with family members claiming that both had contracted dengue and subsequently succumbed to the disease. The Mohali health department, however, said that no dengue deaths had taken place in the district.

The sarpanch of Abrawan village, Lakhbir Singh Lucky, on Monday confirmed that the woman, identified as Raj Kaur and her son Varinder Singh, had died after being sick for the past few months. He added that Varinder had died at PGIMER, Chandigarh while Raj Kaur was being treated at a hospital in Mohali.

Lakhbir claimed that the dengue reports of both Raj and her son had returned positive. He added that Varinder died on Sunday, while Raj Kaur died a day after, on Monday.

Contacted, Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur denied any deaths having taken place due to dengue in the district. She claimed that there was no confirmed reports for the same yet.