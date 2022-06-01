Moosewala murder: Weapon supplier’s role under scanner

With the police suspecting that assault rifles were used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the role of Nishan Singh has come under the scanner. He is in Mohali police custody in connection with providing weapons and hideouts to the culprits of rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the headquarters of intelligence wing of Punjab Police on May 9.

In the investigation conducted by the Mohali police so far, it has come to light that Nishan Singh had provided the launcher and stay to two of the three attackers. He was said to be in close contact with Canada-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

The police investigation has also revealed that Landa was instrumental in getting the delivery of sophisticated weapons from across the border and Nishan had kept 12 sophisticated weapons in lieu of providing stay to the attackers.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Last week, the Mohali police had arrested five members of a module working for Landa and had also recovered a magazine of AK-47 gun. One of the arrested accused, Lovejeet Singh, is said to be a close aide of Landa.

Ajit had revealed in his interrogation that the magazine was of Nishan’s gun but the police are yet to recover the 12 weapons which Nishan had sold. Sources in the police said that Nishan should be questioned as he was running weapons racket in the state and was providing sophisticated weapons to the gangsters.

“The weapons’ trail could lead the police to UP as well because it had come to light in the past that the gangsters used to get these sophisticated weapons from various parts of the state but in this case it is suspected that the sophisticated gun was used so Nishan’s questioning is a must as his revelations could throw more light on the people who had allegedly purchased weapons from him,” a source said.Nishsan is currently in Mohali police custody and his production warrant was not sought by the Mansa police.

Nishan was arrested by the Faridkot police a day after the RPG attack in Mohali in another case but then his role was established in providing hideouts to the attackers. Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avneet Kaur Sidhu was not available for comment.

Sources in Mohali police said that during Nishan’s interogation so far, they had recovered Maruti Swift Dzire car used by the attackers from Nishan.

Landa is based in Canada while Goldy Brar who had allegedly taken the responsibility for Moosewala’s murder is also based in Canada.

Moosewala’s fan attempts suicide

A 17-year-old boy and fan of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala attempted suicide at his native village of Jandpur near Kharar on Tuesday. The boy was admitted to Civil Hospital, Mohali.

According to the police, Avtar Singh had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance after watching the last rites of Moosewala who had been shot dead on Sunday. He was taken to the hospital in Mohali.

Avtar’s mother Jasbir Kaur said that her son was a fan of Moosewala and used to wear T-shirts with photos of Moosewala and was depressed over the news of Moosewala’s murder.

The Kharar (sadar) Station House Officer, Inspector Jogesh Kumar, said that Avtar was admitted to the Mohali Civil Hospital and they are looking into the matter.