Mohali: Zila parishad chairman’s husband found dead inside floating SUV

The body of Mohali’s zila parishad chairperson’s husband was found dead in a car which was recovered from the Bhakra canal near Bheora village in Ropar district on Saturday.

Police said they had lodged a case and launched an investigation.

Investigators so far have identified the deceased as one Gurdhyan Singh of Durali village. He was the husband of Jaswinder Kaur, the chairperson of Mohali zila parishad.

Gurdhyan’s body was recovered on Saturday afternoon after some passers by spotted a Ford Endeavour SUV floating half submerged in the canal.

The locals, after spotting the car, immediately raised the alarm, following which people rushed to the canal. The car was fished out with the helf of divers and a body of a middle-aged man recovered from inside teh vehicle.

Later, a police team reached the spot and on searching the vehicles, some posters of the man were identified which identified him as Gurdhyan Singh of Durali village. The local police team then took custody of the body and the vehicle and informed the family.

A police officer said that some of the people who spotted the floating SUV told them that they threw a rope so that the driver could be rescued, but the driver did not make any efforts to climb out of the vehicle.

Former Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, meanwhile, alleged that Gurdhyan Singh was upset as some leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were harassing him.