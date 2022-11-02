Mohali: Yadavindra Public School wins in U-12 boys’ category of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Inter-School Basketball Tournament

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, emerged as the winners in the boys’ U-12 category of the Eighth Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Inter-School Basketball Tournament that concluded at Sector 78 Sports Stadium, Mohali, on Tuesday.

Yadavindra Public School scored a 23-17 win over Vivek High School, Mohali, in the U-12 boys’ final on Tuesday to pocket the top spot. For the winning team, Zoravar scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-12 final, Learning Paths School, Mohali, scored an emphatic 28-9 win over Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, to claim the title. Sanvi of Learning Paths netted 23 points to help her team win the title.

It was a winning day for Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, as well with the team scoring a 33-22 win over Vivek High School, Mohali, to claim the boys’ U-14 title. Appar was the highest scorer for the winning team. In the girls’ U-14 final, Vivek High School, Chandigarh, scored a 28-19 win over Vivek High School, Mohali, to emerge as the champions. Ayesha scored 14 points for the winning team.