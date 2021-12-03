Mohali: Work to extend MC’s jurisdiction to be expedited

The Municipal Corporation (MC) started preparing for the next phase of the extension of jurisdiction on Thursday, and officials said that the process will be completed soon. A meeting of the MC officials was held on Thursday where the issue was discussed.

Former health minister and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu asked the director, local government, Punit Goyal to complete the demarcation proceedings of Mohali as soon as possible. He also raised the issue of taking over the work of the Public Health Department under the MC and asked him to expedite this process as well. The MC also sent the draft to the local bodies and revenue departments after finalising the maps. Many villages including Balongi will be included in the jurisdiction of Mohali MC, according to the new draft. Goyal assured Sidhu swift action in this regard adding that his office would complete the demarcation file of Mohali and send it to the higher authorities next week for further action.

Meanwhile, the opposition has been raising the issue of extension in the MC jurisdiction, terming it a political move by Balbir Singh Sidhu.