Mohali: Woman among four booked for kidnapping

Dera Bassi police booked four persons including a woman for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Jawaharpur village. Those booked were identified as Sapna, her accomplice Sagar and two unidentified persons.

A case was registered on the complaint of Kamlesh.

All the accused are said to be on the run. Police suspect that a family dispute could be the reason behind the crime. Kamlesh stated to police that two men, who had their faces covered, entered their house on September 6 and asked for water.

She alleged that while she was fetching water, they bolted the door from inside and started enquiring about her

husband.

“They took away my granddaughter. I had already lodged a complaint against my daughter-in-law Sapna, who had also stolen gold ornaments from my house,” Kamlesh alleged.

A police officer requesting anonymity said that the preliminary investigation showed it was a case of family dispute.

However, the way the men allegedly took away the girl was serious and a case of kidnapping has been registered.

Police registered a case under Sections 452 (house trespass, after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).