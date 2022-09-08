scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Mohali: Woman among four booked for kidnapping

All the accused are said to be on the run. Police suspect that a family dispute could be the reason behind the crime.

A police officer requesting anonymity said that the preliminary investigation showed it was a case of family dispute.

Dera Bassi police booked four persons including a woman for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Jawaharpur village. Those booked were identified as Sapna, her accomplice Sagar and two unidentified persons.

A case was registered on the complaint of Kamlesh.

All the accused are said to be on the run. Police suspect that a family dispute could be the reason behind the crime. Kamlesh stated to police that two men, who had their faces covered, entered their house on September 6 and asked for water.

She alleged that while she was fetching water, they bolted the door from inside and started enquiring about her
husband.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

“They took away my granddaughter. I had already lodged a complaint against my daughter-in-law Sapna, who had also stolen gold ornaments from my house,” Kamlesh alleged.

A police officer requesting anonymity said that the preliminary investigation showed it was a case of family dispute.

However, the way the men allegedly took away the girl was serious and a case of kidnapping has been registered.

Police registered a case under Sections 452 (house trespass, after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:47:17 am
Next Story

17-yr-old Delhi girl with Panchkula link on top of the world (ranking)

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Despite the four new iPhone 14s, Apple has a lot to show with the Watch Ultra

Despite the four new iPhone 14s, Apple has a lot to show with the Watch Ultra

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
India’s jigsaw still a puzzle
Before T20 World Cup

India’s jigsaw still a puzzle

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

Encroached drains, construction boom: Why Bengaluru drowned

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

I-T ‘surveys’ think tank CPR, Oxfam India and trust that funds digital media

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Cabinet approves scheme to upgrade schools, with NEP condition for states

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Father’s domicile and caste will decide woman’s job quota eligibility: Bihar govt

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Efforts to unite Opposition are in national interest: Nitish Kumar

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement