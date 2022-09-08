Mohali: Woman among four booked for kidnapping

Dera Bassi police booked four persons including a woman for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Jawaharpur village. Those booked were identified as Sapna, her accomplice Sagar and two unidentified persons.
A case was registered on the complaint of Kamlesh.
All the accused are said to be on the run. Police suspect that a family dispute could be the reason behind the crime. Kamlesh stated to police that two men, who had their faces covered, entered their house on September 6 and asked for water.
She alleged that while she was fetching water, they bolted the door from inside and started enquiring about her
husband.
“They took away my granddaughter. I had already lodged a complaint against my daughter-in-law Sapna, who had also stolen gold ornaments from my house,” Kamlesh alleged.
A police officer requesting anonymity said that the preliminary investigation showed it was a case of family dispute.
However, the way the men allegedly took away the girl was serious and a case of kidnapping has been registered.
Police registered a case under Sections 452 (house trespass, after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful confinement), 365 (kidnapping), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).