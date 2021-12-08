Mohali woman alleges assault by in-laws, inaction by police

A resident of Sector 78 has alleged that she, her two siblings and elderly mother were brutally beaten up by her in-laws on the night of September 27, and despite repeated calls the local police did not come to their rescue.

The woman has lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), alleging that the police were yet to record their statement even though they had to be admitted in the civil hospital due to their injuries.

The complainant Parneet Kaur, alleged that around 9.30 pm on the night of November 27, she was at her house in Sector 78 when her estranged husband Harwinder Singh along with some persons forcibly entered and attacked her, injuring her ‘greviously’.

The complainant further stated that when her sister and brother tried to save her from her husband and his accomplices, they were also beaten up. She alleged that her mother too was beaten up.

She alleged that earlier on November 26, her husband had threatened her following which she submitted a complaint to the Police station alleging danger to her life and that of her family but the police never took any action.

“My sister went to Sector 79 (Sohana) police station to get some help, but despite the best of our efforts, the local police did not help us. After repeated calls on the night of November 27, a police party without any woman police personnel came to attend the call,” Parneet Kaur alleged in her complaint.

She alleged that SHO Bhagwant Singh and ASI Om Parkash, refused to file her complaint.

“There was no lady constable present in the police station when me, my sister and mother were made to sit there,” she alleged.

She said that she along with her brother were admitted at Civil Hospital in Phase VI, but the police did not record their statement.

Parneet said, “The hospital has sent the report to the police station, we also made calls at the helpline number but in vain.”

Harwinder Singh, when contacted, refuted the allegations and said that his wife tried to prevent his entry into his house where the incident took place. He alleged that it was his wife’s family who assaulted him.

DySP (City-2) Navjeet Singh and Sohana Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bhagwant Singh did not respond to calls and text messages.